You can wager on player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Luis Arraez and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins heading into their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (3-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.66), 30th in WHIP (1.136), and 34th in K/9 (8.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3 vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1 at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Webb's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 53 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .312/.361/.482 so far this year.

Estrada hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 31 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .264/.429/.488 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI (59 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .388/.440/.487 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 36 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .229/.313/.497 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.