Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (21-23) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (23-22) at Oracle Park on Saturday, May 20, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-175). A 7.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Giants vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (3-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Giants have gone 2-2 (50%).

San Francisco has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+275)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 4th

