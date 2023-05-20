The San Francisco Giants and Casey Schmitt will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Oracle Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank sixth-best in baseball with 63 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 13th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (194 total).

The Giants' .319 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

Giants hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.354).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Webb is seeking his sixth straight quality start.

Webb will try to extend a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Home Alex Wood Connor Brogdon 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins - Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Ross Stripling Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan 5/25/2023 Brewers - Away Logan Webb -

