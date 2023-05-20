How to Watch the Giants vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Casey Schmitt will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Oracle Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank sixth-best in baseball with 63 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 13th in baseball with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (194 total).
- The Giants' .319 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.
- Giants hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco's 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.354).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Webb is seeking his sixth straight quality start.
- Webb will try to extend a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per appearance).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Connor Brogdon
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Sonny Gray
|5/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joe Ryan
|5/25/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|-
