Giants vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will aim to out-hit Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-175
|+145
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have put together an 8-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).
- San Francisco has gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).
- The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.
- San Francisco has played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-20-4).
- The Giants have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-10
|7-13
|10-12
|11-11
|13-18
|8-5
