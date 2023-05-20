Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will aim to out-hit Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +145 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have put together an 8-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.

San Francisco has played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-20-4).

The Giants have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 7-13 10-12 11-11 13-18 8-5

