Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (21-23) and the Miami Marlins (23-22) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (3-5) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 19 games this season and won eight (42.1%) of those contests.

This season San Francisco has won two of its four games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 18th in the majors with 194 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule