How to Watch the Aces vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces play the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The matchup, which is the first game of the 2023 season for both teams, begins at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
Aces vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Aces vs. Storm
- Las Vegas put up an average of 90.4 points last year, 12 more points than the 78.4 that Seattle allowed to opponents.
- When they scored more than 78.4 points last season, the Aces went 26-5.
- Las Vegas shot 46% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 43.4% Seattle's opponents shot last season.
- The Aces went 21-4 when they shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- Las Vegas' three-point shooting percentage last season (36.1%) was 4.1 percentage points higher than opponents of Seattle averaged (32%).
- The Aces went 17-8 in games when the team made more than 32% of their three-point shots.
- Seattle and Las Vegas rebounded at a similar rate last season (33.6 and 35.4 boards per game, respectively).
