The Seattle Storm will begin their 2023 season with a contest against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

The game has no set line.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

Aces vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Storm 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Aces vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas went 15-20-0 ATS last season.

Las Vegas and its opponent combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times last year.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces were lifted by their offense last season, as they ranked best in the WNBA by posting 90.4 points per game. They ranked ninth in the league in points allowed (84.1 per contest).

Las Vegas ranked third-worst in the WNBA with 36.2 rebounds allowed per game, but helped offset that by ranking third-best in the league pulling down 35.4 rebounds per contest.

The Aces ranked third-worst in the WNBA with 12.6 forced turnovers per game, but they helped combat that by ranking best in the league committing 11.1 turnovers per contest.

The Aces thrived in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked second-best in the league in threes (9.5 per game) and best in shooting percentage from three-point land (36.1%).

It was a difficult campaign for the Aces in terms of three-pointers allowed, as they ceded 9.1 treys per game (worst in WNBA) and allowed a 35.6% three-point percentage to opposing teams (third-worst).

Of the shots attempted by Las Vegas last year, 62.4% of them were two-pointers (70.5% of the team's made baskets) and 37.6% were from beyond the arc (29.5%).

