William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

In 14 of 82 games this year, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Karlsson has a point in 41 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 6 53 Points 1 14 Goals 0 39 Assists 1

