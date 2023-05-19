Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Theodore's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

  • In 55 games this season, Theodore has averaged 21:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.
  • Theodore has a goal in eight of 55 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
  • Theodore has a point in 32 games this season (out of 55), including multiple points eight times.
  • Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
  • The implied probability is 45.5% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
55 Games 5
41 Points 4
8 Goals 1
33 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.