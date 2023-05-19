Shea Theodore Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Theodore's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction
Theodore Season Stats Insights
- In 55 games this season, Theodore has averaged 21:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.
- Theodore has a goal in eight of 55 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Theodore has a point in 32 games this season (out of 55), including multiple points eight times.
- Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Theodore Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|55
|Games
|5
|41
|Points
|4
|8
|Goals
|1
|33
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.