Shea Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Theodore's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Shea Theodore vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 55 games this season, Theodore has averaged 21:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.

Theodore has a goal in eight of 55 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Theodore has a point in 32 games this season (out of 55), including multiple points eight times.

Theodore has an assist in 28 of 55 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Theodore hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Theodore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Theodore Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 55 Games 5 41 Points 4 8 Goals 1 33 Assists 3

