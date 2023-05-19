Reilly Smith Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Golden Knights-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Smith Season Stats Insights
- Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).
- In 22 of 78 games this year, Smith has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- The implied probability is 52.4% that Smith hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.
Smith Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|78
|Games
|5
|56
|Points
|0
|26
|Goals
|0
|30
|Assists
|0
