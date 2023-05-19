Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Golden Knights-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 22 of 78 games this year, Smith has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Smith hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 5 56 Points 0 26 Goals 0 30 Assists 0

