Reilly Smith and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Smith in the Golden Knights-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Reilly Smith vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

  • Smith has averaged 16:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).
  • In 22 of 78 games this year, Smith has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
  • Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
  • Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
  • The implied probability is 52.4% that Smith hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Smith Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
78 Games 5
56 Points 0
26 Goals 0
30 Assists 0

