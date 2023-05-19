Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Roy against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Nicolas Roy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 65 games this season, Roy has averaged 16:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Roy has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 65 games played, including multiple goals once.

Roy has a point in 26 games this season (out of 65), including multiple points three times.

In 14 of 65 games this season, Roy has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Roy hits the over on his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Roy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 65 Games 6 30 Points 1 14 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

