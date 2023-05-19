Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stone's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Stone has a goal in 14 games this season out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 26 of 43 games this season, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 61.4% that Stone goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stone Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 43 Games 3 38 Points 4 17 Goals 2 21 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.