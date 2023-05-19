Mark Stone Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Stone's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Mark Stone vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Stone Season Stats Insights
- In 43 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.
- Stone has a goal in 14 games this season out of 43 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 26 of 43 games this season, Stone has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- In 18 of 43 games this season, Stone has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 61.4% that Stone goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Stone Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|43
|Games
|3
|38
|Points
|4
|17
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|2
