Jonathan Marchessault will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +2.

In 23 of 76 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 43 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points 12 times.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 76 Games 6 57 Points 3 28 Goals 2 29 Assists 1

