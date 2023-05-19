Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Eichel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Eichel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus rating of +26, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

In Eichel's 67 games played this season he's scored in 21 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Eichel has a point in 43 of 67 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Eichel goes over his points over/under is 68.9%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 67 Games 4 66 Points 2 27 Goals 1 39 Assists 1

