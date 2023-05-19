Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Barbashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 82 games this season Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Barbashev has an assist in 27 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 6 45 Points 4 16 Goals 1 29 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.