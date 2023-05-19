Player prop betting options for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (66 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 39 assists.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -233)

Jonathan Marchessault's 57 points this season have come via 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6 at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6 vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 7

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson has totaled 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas, good for 109 points.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Golden Knights vs. Stars player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)

Jamie Benn is one of the impact players on offense for Dallas with 78 total points (one per game), with 33 goals and 45 assists in 82 games.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.