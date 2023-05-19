Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Dallas Stars on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars are the underdog (+105) in this matchup against the Golden Knights (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 36 of their 57 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).

Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Stars Betting Insights

This season the Stars have been an underdog 22 times, and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.

Dallas is 7-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Stars have a 48.8% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored two more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Stars' last 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Stars have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 215 total, the third-fewest among league teams.

They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

