Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, assigning them -125 moneyline odds against the Stars (+105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 36-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 55.6%.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Stars Player Props
|Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Stars Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Stars
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring two more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL play.
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.