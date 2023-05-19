The opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Bookmakers favor the Golden Knights in this matchup, assigning them -125 moneyline odds against the Stars (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 36-21 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over once in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring two more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL play.

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.