The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars for the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Oddsmakers list the Stars as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +105 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (-125).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 63.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (36-21).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has gone 31-17 (winning 64.6%).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over once.

During the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 2.0 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.

