Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Dallas Stars on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are favored, with -125 moneyline odds, in this game against the Stars, who have +105 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 36 of their 57 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.2%).

Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Vegas went over once.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 2.0 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.