Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -125 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Stars (+105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 36-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 31-17 record (winning 64.6% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas hit the over once in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is two higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
