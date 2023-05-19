The opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. Oddsmakers give the Golden Knights -125 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Stars (+105).

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 36-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 31-17 record (winning 64.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas hit the over once in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is two higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights are ranked 14th in the league with 267 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, allowing 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

