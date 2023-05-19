The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena Friday to play the Dallas Stars in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have a 36-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring two more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.