Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights take their home ice at T-Mobile Arena Friday to play the Dallas Stars in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) against the Stars (+105).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have a 36-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 55.6% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 contests, it hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring two more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, conceding 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in NHL action.
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
