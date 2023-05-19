Golden Knights vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars for the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars are underdogs (+105) against the Golden Knights (-125).
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Stars (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 63.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (36-21).
- Vegas is 31-17 (winning 64.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over once in its past 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored two more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +42.
