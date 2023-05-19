The Vegas Golden Knights are set for the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars are underdogs (+105) in this game against the Golden Knights (-125).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends

In 54 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

The Golden Knights are 11-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Stars have been listed as the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has compiled an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of its games).

Dallas is 2-3 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 2.5 (+130) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+140)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.4 4.00 2.80

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.