The Vegas Golden Knights are set for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars are underdogs (+105) against the Golden Knights (-125).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have gone 14-9-23 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 51-22-9.

In the 35 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 22-8-5 record (good for 49 points).

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has taken 13 points from the 19 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-10-5 record).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 59 times, and are 54-3-2 in those games (to record 110 points).

In the 27 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 39 points after finishing 19-7-1.

In the 44 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 32-7-5 (69 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 43 times, and went 23-17-3 (49 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

