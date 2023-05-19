Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19 will see the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars' total of 215 goals given up (2.6 per game) is third in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players