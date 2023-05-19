Giants vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 19
The San Francisco Giants (20-23) and Miami Marlins (23-21) both head into Friday's outing on win streaks. The Giants have won three straight, the Marlins four in a row.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (1-4) will answer the bell for the Marlins.
Giants vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (1-4, 5.08 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.06, a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .960.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- DeSclafani has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
- Alcantara has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Alcantara will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.
- The 27-year-old's 5.08 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.227 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
