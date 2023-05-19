The San Francisco Giants (20-23) and Miami Marlins (23-21) both head into Friday's outing on win streaks. The Giants have won three straight, the Marlins four in a row.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (1-4) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Giants vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (1-4, 5.08 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

The Giants will send DeSclafani (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.06, a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .960.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

DeSclafani has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

Alcantara has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Alcantara will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 frames per outing.

The 27-year-old's 5.08 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.227 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.

