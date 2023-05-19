Player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Luis Arraez and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.06), ninth in WHIP (.960), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 13 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Nationals May. 8 7.0 10 5 5 3 1 at Astros May. 2 8.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .313/.363/.488 slash line so far this season.

Estrada will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 30 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .271/.434/.500 slash line so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 56 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .378/.433/.473 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI (36 total hits).

He has a slash line of .234/.314/.506 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 13 2-for-4 2 0 0 2

