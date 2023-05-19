Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Marlins on May 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Luis Arraez and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:15 PM ET).
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Anthony DeSclafani Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
DeSclafani Stats
- The Giants will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- DeSclafani will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.06), ninth in WHIP (.960), and 64th in K/9 (6.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
DeSclafani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 8
|7.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
|at Astros
|May. 2
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 21
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .313/.363/.488 slash line so far this season.
- Estrada will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 30 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .271/.434/.500 slash line so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 56 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .378/.433/.473 so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 16 walks and 24 RBI (36 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .234/.314/.506 on the year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
