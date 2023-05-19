Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (20-23) and Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (23-21) will square off in the series opener on Friday, May 19 at Oracle Park. The contest will begin at 10:15 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+100). The over/under for the matchup is set at 7 runs.

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (3-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-4, 5.08 ERA)

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

The Giants have been favorites in 18 games this season and won seven (38.9%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 5-10 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (45.8%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 4th

