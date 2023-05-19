The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins meet on Friday at 10:15 PM ET. Michael Conforto and Jorge Soler have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.5 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

San Francisco's .418 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (190 total runs).

The Giants are 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

DeSclafani is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

DeSclafani is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-2 Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Home Alex Wood Connor Brogdon 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins - Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins - Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Ross Stripling Sonny Gray 5/24/2023 Twins - Away Anthony DeSclafani Joe Ryan

