The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr head into the first of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Oracle Park.

The Marlins have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Giants (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won seven of the 18 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (38.9%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 5-10 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 43 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-19-4).

The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-10 7-13 10-12 10-11 12-18 8-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.