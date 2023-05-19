Giants vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr head into the first of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Oracle Park.
The Marlins have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Giants (-120). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).
Giants vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-120
|+100
|7.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won seven of the 18 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (38.9%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 5-10 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In the 43 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-19-4).
- The Giants have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-10
|7-13
|10-12
|10-11
|12-18
|8-5
