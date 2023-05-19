Friday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (20-23) versus the Miami Marlins (23-21) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants and Sandy Alcantara (1-4) for the Marlins.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Giants Performance Insights

  • The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
  • The Giants have been favorites in 18 games this season and won seven (38.9%) of those contests.
  • San Francisco is 5-10 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
  • San Francisco has scored 190 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 @ Diamondbacks L 7-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Zac Gallen
May 14 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Logan Webb vs Brandon Pfaadt
May 15 Phillies W 6-3 Alex Wood vs Connor Brogdon
May 16 Phillies W 4-3 Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
May 17 Phillies W 7-4 Ross Stripling vs Taijuan Walker
May 19 Marlins - Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
May 20 Marlins - Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
May 21 Marlins - Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
May 22 @ Twins - Alex Cobb vs Bailey Ober
May 23 @ Twins - Ross Stripling vs Sonny Gray
May 24 @ Twins - Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan

