Friday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (20-23) versus the Miami Marlins (23-21) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants and Sandy Alcantara (1-4) for the Marlins.

Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 18 games this season and won seven (38.9%) of those contests.

San Francisco is 5-10 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 190 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.

