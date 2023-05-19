Giants vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (20-23) versus the Miami Marlins (23-21) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 10:15 PM ET on May 19.
The probable pitchers are Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) for the Giants and Sandy Alcantara (1-4) for the Marlins.
Giants vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Marlins Player Props
|Giants vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have been favorites in 18 games this season and won seven (38.9%) of those contests.
- San Francisco is 5-10 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 190 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Zac Gallen
|May 14
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 15
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Alex Wood vs Connor Brogdon
|May 16
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
|May 17
|Phillies
|W 7-4
|Ross Stripling vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Sonny Gray
|May 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joe Ryan
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.