Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars face off on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 19:00 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 37 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 65 Points 3 16 Goals 1 49 Assists 2

