Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

  • In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.
  • In 10 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.
  • Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
  • Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
73 Games 6
54 Points 2
11 Goals 0
43 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.