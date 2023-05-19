Alex Pietrangelo Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Stars - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.
- Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
- Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.
Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|73
|Games
|6
|54
|Points
|2
|11
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|2
