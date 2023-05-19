Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points 13 times.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 73 Games 6 54 Points 2 11 Goals 0 43 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.