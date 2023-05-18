If you're looking for Thursday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Nestor Cortes Jr. and the Yankees against Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays.

Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the docket for May 18.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the hill as they take on the Orioles, who will give the start to Tyler Wells (3-1) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

LAA: Anderson BAL: Wells 7 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (47 IP) 5.26 ERA 2.68 6.0 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -140

-140 LAA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Angels at Orioles

Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Eury Perez (0-0) when the teams meet on Thursday.

WSH: Williams MIA: Pérez 8 (38.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.2 IP) 4.23 ERA 3.86 6.3 K/9 13.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -150

-150 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Nationals at Marlins

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Rays at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (0-0) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Tylor Megill (4-2) when the teams meet Thursday.

TB: Bradley NYM: Megill 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.1 IP) - ERA 4.02 - K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Rays at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -115

-115 TB Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Rays at Mets

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-1) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will look to Dylan Cease (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

CLE: Allen CHW: Cease 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 9 (46.1 IP) 3.43 ERA 4.86 10.3 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Guardians at White Sox

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Cortes (3-2) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Berrios (3-3) when the teams meet Thursday.

NYY: Cortes TOR: Berrios 8 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (46 IP) 5.53 ERA 4.70 8.9 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYY Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays

Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (5-3) to the hill as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Adam Wainwright (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.

LAD: Urías STL: Wainwright 9 (52.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (10 IP) 3.61 ERA 7.20 8.9 K/9 6.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals

LAD Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.

Live Stream Dodgers at Cardinals

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.