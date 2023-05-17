The San Francisco Giants (19-23) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (3-2, 5.75 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 7.14 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.14 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed a 7.14 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.

Stripling will look to secure his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.6 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (3-2) will take the mound for the Phillies, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 5.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.