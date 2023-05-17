You can wager on player prop bet odds for Alec Bohm, Thairo Estrada and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants ahead of their matchup at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .309/.356/.488 so far this season.

Estrada hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .278/.435/.513 slash line on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Taijuan Walker Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Walker Stats

The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Walker has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies May. 12 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 vs. Red Sox May. 7 6.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Dodgers May. 1 3.1 8 8 8 6 3 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 4.0 5 5 5 6 2 at White Sox Apr. 19 6.1 5 2 2 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ross Stripling's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .271/.337/.419 slash line on the season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Rockies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rockies May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 50 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .305/.352/.482 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 13 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rockies May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Alec Bohm, Nicholas Castellanos or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.