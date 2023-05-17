Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Phillies on May 17, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Alec Bohm, Thairo Estrada and other players on the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants ahead of their matchup at 3:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI (50 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .309/.356/.488 so far this season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .278/.435/.513 slash line on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Taijuan Walker Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Walker Stats
- The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Walker has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|May. 12
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 7
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|3.1
|8
|8
|8
|6
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|4.0
|5
|5
|5
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .271/.337/.419 slash line on the season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Castellanos Stats
- Nicholas Castellanos has 50 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .305/.352/.482 so far this season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
