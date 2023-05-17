Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) will take on Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (19-23) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, May 17. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-120). A 9-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Giants vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker - PHI (3-2, 5.75 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 7.14 ERA)

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 14 (56%) of those contests.

The Phillies have an 11-9 record (winning 55% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Phillies went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Giants have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.