How to Watch the Giants vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos head into the final of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 63 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Giants rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 183 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.369 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Ross Stripling (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In four starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Ryne Nelson
|5/13/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Zac Gallen
|5/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/15/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Connor Brogdon
|5/16/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Zack Wheeler
|5/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Taijuan Walker
|5/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/20/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Braxton Garrett
|5/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Bailey Ober
|5/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Sonny Gray
