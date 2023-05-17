The Philadelphia Phillies and Nicholas Castellanos head into the final of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 63 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Giants rank 16th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 183 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.369 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Ross Stripling (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In four starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away John Brebbia Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-2 Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Home Alex Wood Connor Brogdon 5/16/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies - Home Ross Stripling Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins - Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins - Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Bailey Ober 5/23/2023 Twins - Away Sean Manaea Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.