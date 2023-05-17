Giants vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.
The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Giants vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-115
|-105
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, the Giants and their foes are 4-5-1 in their last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Giants contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- San Francisco has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 8-11 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 42 chances.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-10
|7-13
|9-12
|10-11
|11-18
|8-5
