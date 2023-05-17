Wednesday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (19-23) against the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on May 17.

The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker (3-2) versus the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-2).

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Giants have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a mark of 5-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (183 total, 4.4 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule