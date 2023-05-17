Giants vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (19-23) against the Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on May 17.
The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker (3-2) versus the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-2).
Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Giants 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Giants Player Props
|Phillies vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Giants have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- San Francisco has a mark of 5-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- San Francisco scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (183 total, 4.4 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|John Brebbia vs Ryne Nelson
|May 13
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Zac Gallen
|May 14
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 15
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Alex Wood vs Connor Brogdon
|May 16
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
|May 17
|Phillies
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bailey Ober
|May 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Sonny Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.