The Boston Celtics (57-25) are dealing with zero players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat (44-38) at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Celtics are coming off of a 112-88 victory over the 76ers in their most recent game on Sunday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-leading 51 points for the Celtics in the win.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The Heat's most recent contest on Friday ended in a 96-92 win over the Knicks. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points in the Heat's victory, leading the team.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Questionable Head 6.5 4.3 0.7 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics average are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Celtics have been putting up 114.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston hits 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6).

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 108.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in the league.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the Heat are scoring 109.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 111.6 a contest.

Miami hits 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -8.5 211.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.