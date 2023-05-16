The San Francisco Giants (18-23) will look to Michael Conforto, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday, at Oracle Park.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (3-2) for the Phillies and Alex Cobb (3-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (3-2, 3.80 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.70 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (3-1) takes the mound first for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He has a 1.70 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

Over eight games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 1.70 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.

Cobb is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Cobb is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (3-2) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 3.80, a 4.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.133.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Wheeler has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.133 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th.

