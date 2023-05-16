Player prop bet options for Alec Bohm, Thairo Estrada and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday (at 9:45 PM ET).

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has collected 49 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 14 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .310/.359/.494 on the year.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 30 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .268/.427/.509 on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 12 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.133 WHIP ranks 36th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 10 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Red Sox May. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0 at Astros Apr. 29 6.0 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 6.0 3 3 3 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 18 5.0 8 4 4 5 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 42 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .278/.345/.430 on the year.

Bohm will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Rockies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 13 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rockies May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

