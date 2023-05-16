The Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) and the San Francisco Giants (18-23) will clash on Tuesday, May 16 at Oracle Park, with Zack Wheeler getting the nod for the Phillies and Alex Cobb taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (3-2, 3.80 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (3-1, 1.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Giants and Phillies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Giants (+100) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $20.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Phillies have an 11-9 record (winning 55% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+280) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+250) Joey Bart 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+350) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 4th

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.