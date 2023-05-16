Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Zack Wheeler, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 63 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 10th in the majors with a .423 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 17th in the majors with 179 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Giants rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.358 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 7 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cobb has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away John Brebbia Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-2 Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen 5/14/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Logan Webb Brandon Pfaadt 5/15/2023 Phillies W 6-3 Home Alex Wood Connor Brogdon 5/16/2023 Phillies - Home Alex Cobb Zack Wheeler 5/17/2023 Phillies - Home Sean Manaea Taijuan Walker 5/19/2023 Marlins - Home Anthony DeSclafani Sandy Alcantara 5/20/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Webb Braxton Garrett 5/21/2023 Marlins - Home Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 5/22/2023 Twins - Away Alex Cobb Bailey Ober

