Michael Conforto and Alec Bohm hit the field when the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

The Phillies are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+100). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.

San Francisco has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 6-9 in those contests.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of its 41 opportunities.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-10 7-13 9-12 9-11 10-18 8-5

