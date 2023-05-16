Giants vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 16
Tuesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (18-23) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) facing off at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on May 16.
The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (3-2) against the Giants and Alex Cobb (3-1).
Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.
- This year, San Francisco has won six of 15 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (179 total), San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Alex Cobb vs Tommy Henry
|May 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|John Brebbia vs Ryne Nelson
|May 13
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-2
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Zac Gallen
|May 14
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 15
|Phillies
|W 6-3
|Alex Wood vs Connor Brogdon
|May 16
|Phillies
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Zack Wheeler
|May 17
|Phillies
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Taijuan Walker
|May 19
|Marlins
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 20
|Marlins
|-
|Logan Webb vs Braxton Garrett
|May 21
|Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bailey Ober
