Tuesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (18-23) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-21) facing off at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on May 16.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (3-2) against the Giants and Alex Cobb (3-1).

Giants vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.

This year, San Francisco has won six of 15 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (179 total), San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Giants have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.57) in the majors this season.

