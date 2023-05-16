Astros vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Houston Astros (22-19) are looking for Yordan Alvarez to prolong a 12-game hitting streak versus the Chicago Cubs (19-22) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (3-1) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-0).
Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier (3-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 3.47 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 1.82 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to opposing batters.
- Steele is trying to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Steele is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.82), 17th in WHIP (1.034), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
