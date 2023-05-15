The San Francisco Giants (17-23) and Philadelphia Phillies (20-20) square off on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Wood against the Phillies and Connor Brogdon (2-0).

Giants vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Brogdon - PHI (2-0, 2.61 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

Wood (0-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw one inning, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 32-year-old has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 2.45, a 1.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.636.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Brogdon

Brogdon makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.

The 28-year-old right-hander has 18 appearances in relief this season.

In his 18 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .227 against him. He has a 2.61 ERA and averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

